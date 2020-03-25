Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus: Clarence House

Prince Charles on Wednesday tested positive for the coronavirus, as confirmed by the Clarence House.

The 71-year-old Prince of Wales was diagnosed with the infectious disease, according to a statement released by Clarence House.

The heir to the throne, has been under self-isolation in Scotland since the outbreak of the disease and is said to be “in good health” otherwise. He had undergone tests after facing ‘mild symptoms’.

The Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla, had also undergone tests for COVID-19 but was confirmed negative.

“The Prince of Wales has tested positive for coronavirus. He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual,” the statement read.

“The Duchess of Cornwall has also been tested but does not have the virus. In accordance with government and medical advice, the Prince and the Duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland.”

“The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire where they met the criteria required for testing.”

“It is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks,” the statement added.

The British royal family member had met with Prince Albert of Monaco earlier in March, who tested positive only nine days after meeting Charles at a WaterAid event in London.

Queen Elizabeth II was confirmed by the Buckingham Palace to be in good health and with her last meeting with her son being on March 12.

Charles had, since the outbreak, avoided shaking hands with people during his royal engagements and had instead resorted a namaste gesture.

He has become the first of the British royal family to be diagnosed with COVID-19 and is also falls at a greater risk, owing to his age.

