Sun aligns directly over Holy Kaaba enabling Muslims to spot Qibla

Muslims all over the world on Wednesday were able to spot the Qibla simply by facing the sun as it passes over the top of the Holy Kaaba at Makkah.

According to astronomers, the sun will pass directly over the top of the Holy Kaaba in Makkah at 2:18 pm Pakistan standard time. The sun passes directly over the Kaaba twice a year on May 27 and July 15.

While Saudi Arabia has announced it will ease the coronavirus restrictions imposed across the country from next month, the holy city of Makkah will be subject to strict measures. The COVID-19 has also affected Hajj and Umrah pilgrimmages — which attract millions of travelers from around the world.

