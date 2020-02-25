Trump reiterates his willingness to mediate for Pakistan, India on occupied Kashmir

NEW DELHI: US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he has already spoken to Prime Minister Imran Khan and Indian PM Narendra Modi on Kashmir issue, reiterating his mediation offer.

Speaking to media, the US president said that he had good relations with Prime Minister Imran Khan and once again, repeated the offer to mediate between India and Pakistan on the issue of Kashmir.

In response to a question, Trump said that he discussed the issue of religious freedom in India, saying that he got a very ‘powerful answer’ from the Indian prime minister.

“We talked about religious liberty for a long time, in front of a lot of people and I had a very, very powerful answer from him [Modi],” he said.

“You have been criticised for your policies against Muslims, so were you in a position to talk about the current Indian polices,” asked a reporter. To which the US president replied: “I won the travel ban, and we use it where we think it is necessary not based on religion. We won it in the Supreme Court and we bar those people from travelling to our country who might hurt our citizens,” he said.

With input from AFP, AP.

