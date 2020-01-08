Trump says all is well after Iranian missile strike, FM Zarif calls attack self-defence

Trump on Tuesday confirmed that Iran had carried out missile strikes on a US base in Iraq. The US president said that an assessment of the casualties and damages was taking places and a statement would be made early Wednesday.

“All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties and damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning,” he tweeted.

The statement came after Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said Iran had taken measures in self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter. Zarif cautioned that Iran did not seek escalation or war, but would defend itself against aggression.

“Iran took and concluded proportionate measures in self-defence under Article 51 of UN Charter targeting base from which cowardly armed attack against our citizens and senior officials were launched. We do not seek escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression,” Zarif had tweeted.

Iran on Wednesday fired missiles at Iraqi bases used by the US military, officials in Washington and Tehran said, in the first act of the Islamic republic’s promised revenge for the US killing of a top Iranian general.

The Pentagon said it was still “working on initial battle damage assessments” after “Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against US military and coalition forces in Iraq.”

“It is clear that these missiles were launched from Iran and targeted at least two Iraqi military bases hosting US military and coalition personnel at Al-Assad and Irbil,” the Pentagon said.

There were no immediate reports on casualties but the Pentagon said it had been ready, after days of steadily mounting tension and exchanges of threats of war.

“These bases have been on high alert due to indications that the Iranian regime planned to attack our forces and interests in the region,” a spokesman said.

Iranian state television reported an attack on one base housing US personnel, saying it was in response to Friday’s killing in a US drone strike of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani, one of the most important figures in the country’s government.

