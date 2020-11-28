Trump Sec of State Talks About Troops Withdrawal

USSecretary of State, Mike Pompeo elaborated President Trump’s plan in reducing the number of troops deployed in Afghanistan to 2,500 by mid-January giving a rationale on the subject, saying that the mission is, getting American troops out of “harm’s way” in Afghanistan. (is the mission set) as quoted by Pompeo.

“President Trump has been very very clear we’re going to protect and secure the homeland, but we’re not going to have our young men and women deployed in the region, in harm’s way when it doesn’t deliver real security benefits for the United States and for our allies,” delivering Trump message the Secretary of State further added that

“The president to date has said that we’re going to go from where we are today, something just over 4,000, to around 2,500 troops” said the state secretary.

Pompey seconded this in a live report by Fox News, (Pompeo representing the Trump administration after Trump’s legal team made their revelations about the ballots a few hours ago) said no troops in the country would not mean, no security for the Americans.

“The threat from terrorism around the world – from fundamentalist extremism is real. It doesn’t just emanate from Afghanistan,” Pompeo said as reported by Fox News, where the channel has changed its stance over the last month.

He said the threats are always evolving and American policy in the Middle East can be dynamic. “We have the force posture right today,” Pompeo said.

“We’re going to keep it right. We’ll get our troops home when we can, and we’ll do the things we need to do.” “We are safer here in the United States today as a result of the things the Trump administration has done not only in Afghanistan but throughout our friends’ region,” the news was brought to the viewers by the said news channel, with Ingrahams views totalling to the right completely.

Many former US officials and US allies are said to have opposed, Trump’s plan to withdraw its troops from Afghanistan because of USAs economic reasons. (It may be noted that over 770,000 people have already applied for welfare in the past few days, which is an alarming rate for the land of the free).

NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg, this week, shared his observation that an early and hasty withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan might endanger the gains we have made and, that may be a risky project for the time being.” He said the USA’s position on the withdrawal is clear as it the United States is going to reduce its presence in Afghanistan from roughly 4,500 to around 2,500 troops. Violence remains high in Afghanistan despite efforts for peace. With earlier last week, the Defense Ministry reported clashes in more than 20 provinces.

