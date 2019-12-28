Two Pakistanis dead, 23 rescued as boat carrying migrants capsizes in Turkey: FO

Two Pakistani nationals lost their lives on Thursday when a boat carrying migrants capsized in eastern Turkey’s Lake Van, the governor’s office in Bitlis province said.

The Foreign Office in Pakistan confirmed the news on Friday in a press release issued to the media. According to the FO, the boat was carrying 71 migrants, 25 of whom were Pakistanis. Bangladesh and Afghanistan citizens were also among the dead.

“We have learnt with deep sorrow about the tragic incident,” the FO said. “Turkish authorities carried out the search and rescue operation in the aftermath of the accident. Unfortunately, two Pakistani nationals lost their lives.”

“Other 23 Pakistani nationals present on the boat have been rescued and are with the local Turkish authorities. Those in need of medical attention are being treated in local hospitals,” the FO added.

‘In touch with Turkish authorities’

The doomed boat capsized as it approached Adilcevaz district in Bitlis, which is on the northern shores of Lake Van, Turkish officials said in a statement.

The accident happened at around 3:00 am local time (0000 GMT).

The lake is near the border with Iran, from where migrants regularly cross into Turkey before heading west toward Europe. It was not clear why the migrants were on the boat in Lake Van, which is completely within Turkey’s borders.

In the statement made on Friday, the FO said that the embassy in Turkey was in contact with the local authorities.

“Our Embassy in Turkey and Consulate General in Istanbul are in contact with the local authorities to seek further information and provide all possible assistance to the Pakistani nationals involved,” it said.

“The families of the deceased will be notified upon confirmation of their identities,” the foreign office said.

The FO said that all possible assistance would be extended to the bereaved families for repatriation of the remains of their loved ones.

