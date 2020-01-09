Two rockets reportedly hit Baghdad Green Zone

BAGHDAD: Two rockets hit the Green Zone in Iraq’s capital of Baghdad, a day after Iran launched missiles at bases housing US and other coalition forces in Iraq, according to a report Wednesday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average pared gains following reports of an explosion in Baghdad. It closed 161 points higher but about 80 points lower than it had been just before the news.

Iraq’s military said two Katyusha rockets fell inside the Green Zone, the section that contains the US Embassy, other embassies of Western nations and foreign businesses, according to Reuters.

There were no casualties, according to the statement from Iraq’s military.

The White House and Pentagon had no immediate comment.

The rockets were fired several hours after President Donald Trump declared that Iran appeared to be standing down from military conflict with the US — remarks that sent stock indexes surging higher.

On Tuesday night Eastern time, Iran launched missile attacks against two Iraqi bases that house US military and coalition forces.

The barrage was retaliation for the killing on Thursday of Iran’s top military leader, Gen. Qasem Soleimani, in a US airstrike in Baghdad.

Trump on Wednesday defended the decision to target Soleimani, who has been blamed for the deaths of hundreds of Americans in the Middle East.

