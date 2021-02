The United Nations refugee agency has called for the immediate rescue of a group of Rohingya refugees who were adrift in their boat in the Andaman Sea without food and water.

Advertisement

The agency said many of the refugees are suffering from extreme dehydration and some of them have died.

They had left Cox’s Bazar in Bangladesh about 10 days ago but strandedin the sea after engine of their boat failed.

UNHCR said immediate action is needed to save lives and prevent further tragedy.

Advertisement

Read full story